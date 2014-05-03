These Strange Japanese Condom Ads Perfectly Capture The Intimacy Of Being In A Relationship

Japanese sex-shop chain Condomania commissioned some intense ads from Photographer Hal, a visual artist who photographs naked couples packed together in vacuum-sealed plastic blankets.

The series of photos is called Flesh Love and is intended to evoke the way people’s lives become completely intertwined when they fall in love.

Condomania and the ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Japan asked Photographer Hal to shoot several new couples for these ads:

Via Adam Clark Estes and Charlie Warzel.

