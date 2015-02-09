Condom maker Ansell's shares are surging on a one-third rise in profits

Getty/Sandra Mu

Shares in Ansell jumped by more than 6% on strong first half profit numbers.

Its six months to December net profit jumped by 34% to $US87.7 million after a 20% increase in sales to $US847.3 million.

Magnus Nicolin, CEO of the protective equipment, medical gloves and condom manufacturer, says he’s particularly pleased with improved organic growth coming from the strength of core brands.

“While the global economic environment continues to be very mixed we are benefiting from improving demand in the US economy and some emerging markets offsetting demand declines in Continental Western Europe, Brazil and Russia,” he says.

The company announced an interim dividend of $US20 cents, up 18%.

In early trade on the ASX, the shares are at $24.55, up more than 6%.

