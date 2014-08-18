Condom Maker Ansell's Net Profit Falls 70%

Getty Images

Ansell’s net profit fell 70% to $US42 million in the year to the end of June.

The condom and protective clothing maker said the slide was due to restructuring costs of $US115 million.

Sales were up 16% to $US1.59 billion.

The full year dividend was up 6% to US 39 cents.

Managing director Magnus Nicolin said the restructure had created the opportunity to streamline the business and improve focus on the greatest growth potential.

Here’s the results details:

