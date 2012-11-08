LA Voters Tell The Porn Industry To Start Using Condoms

Porn star Mary Carey

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Voters in Los Angeles County had to choose yesterday between authenticity and safety for their porn.And they chose safety.



Nearly 56 per cent of LA County voters voted in favour of Measure B, which requires all porn actors to wear a condom and producers to get a permit to shoot raunchy scenes, according to the LA County Registrar’s Office.

The permit fee would pay for inspectors to randomly check porn shoots to ensure all the actors are using protection while working.

As 8:11 a.m. EST, 4,987 out of 4,993 precincts had reported to the LA County Registrar’s Office.

But porn industry execs have already vehemently opposed the initiative, claiming all actors undergo strict STD testing frequently and the use of condoms would ruin their work.

Before they shoot a scene, performers have to show each other an email from a lab proving they tested negative for H.I.V., syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.

