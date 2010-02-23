Condolences: Wilson Sonsini And Jenner & Block

It was a sad weekend for two Biglaw firms.



Grant R. Folland, a 29-year-old Jenner & Block associate, was killed on Saturday from a snowmobile accident. According to the Associated Press, Folland was an inexperienced snowmobile driver and struck a tree after losing control. Above The Law has the firm’s full statement from Jenner & Block managing partner Susan Levy.

ATL: It is with profound sadness that I tell you that our colleague, Grant Folland, passed away today from a snow mobile accident in Wisconsin. He was with several of our colleagues at the time…Words cannot begin to describe this tragedy, but our hearts go out to his family, and our many fond memories of Grant will live on.

In another tragic loss, Wilson Sonsini partner Albert Halluin and his fiancee Judy Perchonock died on Friday when the single-engine plane Halluin was flying crashed. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Halluin was a expert in biotech patents and acquired nine of his own for his inventions. He was an experienced pilot who commuted to work in Palo Alto. He was 70 years old.

