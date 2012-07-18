POLL: Condi Is The Most Likable VP Candidate For Mitt Romney

Gobierno de Chilie via Flickr



Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice remains the most favourable of five potential vice presidential candidates to run alongside Republican nominee Mitt Romney, according to a new Rasmussen poll. The poll measured the favorability ratings of five of Romney’s potential running mates — Rice, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.

Rice came out on top in the poll of those five candidates. 60-five per cent of likely voters view her as at least somewhat favourable, including 29 per cent very favourably. Only 24 per cent view her unfavorably.

The poll runs in line with other recent measures of Rice’s likability, which has been especially strong in recent surveys and is why some view her as a strong VP selection. A recent YouGov poll found that Rice had the highest name recognition of any candidate other than Sarah Palin. Among people that had heard of her, 70 per cent viewed her favourably.

Rice’s VP buzz picked up last week when Matt Drudge reported on his website that she had moved to the top of Romney’s list of running mates.

