Condoleezza Rice: 'Enough! Donald Trump should not be president'

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice slammed Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday as calls mount for the Republican presidential nominee to leave the race.

“Enough! Donald Trump should not be President,” she said in a statement posted to her Facebook page. “He should withdraw. As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth.”

Rice served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush.

Trump is facing what is perhaps the toughest moment of his candidacy after a leaked recording from 2005 surfaced Friday that showed him boasting about trying to sleep with a married woman. He also made other demeaning comments about women, talking about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Several other prominent Republicans have since withdrawn their support for Trump and denounced his comments.

