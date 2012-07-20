Two More Reasons Why Condi Rice Would Be A Great VP Pick

Photo: Getty

Last week, we explained why former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice might be a good choice for Mitt Romney‘s running mate.Now, a new Fox News poll displays two more reasons: Republicans want her on the ticket, and her name pulls the Republican ticket into a tie with President Barack Obama.



Overall, Obama leads Romney 45 per cent to 41 per cent in the Fox News poll.

But when Rice is added to the ticket, Obama lead shrinks to nothing. Romney-Rice ties Obama-Biden at 46 per cent of the vote.

The poll also shows that Rice is the preferred choice for vice president among those voters surveyed. Rice gets both 30 per cent overall and 30 per cent among registered Republicans, outpacing second-place U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) by 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Here’s a look at how the VP candidates stack up among Republican voters:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

After Rice and Rubio, only New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal get at least 5 per cent of the vote. Rob Portman, the Ohio Senator often mentioned as a top pick, gets only 3 per cent of the vote.

