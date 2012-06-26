CONDOLEEZA RICE: Obama Is 'Leading From Behind'

Condoleeza Rice took swipes at President Barack Obama on foreign policy during an appearance on “CBS’ This Morning” Tuesday, charging Obama with “leading from behind.”



“I think we need a greater, more assertive America in the world. Now, with the positive shock on people insisting on their Democratic rights, the United States can’t lead from behind,” said Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.

One area she did see positives, however, was Obama’s progress in the War on Terror. Rice said she was pleased the strategy in the War on Terror has been “relatively consistent” for the last 10 years, though she did take the opportunity to give credit to her former boss in the White House.

“President Bush left a lot of tools to President Obama,” Rice said. “He left him a military and intelligence integration that has worked exceedingly well as we were able to even bring bin Laden to justice.”

But she said there was “more to foreign policy” than just terror.

“The United States has to have a view, it has to gather people around that view, and frankly, I think we need to do more of that, and the last several years I think we’ve been lacking on that front.”

Amid some growing speculation over the vice presidential spot in Romney’s ticket, Rice shot down the notion when pressed by host Charlie Rose.

“I’m saying there is no way that I will do this, because it’s really not me. I know my strengths, and Gov. Romney needs to find someone who wants to run with him.”

