The GOP Convention Went Nuts For Condi Rice's Speech

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice just gave a speech that made the crowd at the Republican National Convention go wild, giving her standing ovation after standing ovation.



It was fiery. It touched on numerous important issues. And it served to reinforce why, briefly, vice presidential speculation popped up about her this summer.

Rice’s speech sets the bar awfully high for vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan, who is speaking after her.

Some of Condi’s other best lines:

“Self esteem comes from achievement, not from lax standards an false praise.”

Watch this clip of Rice’s speech below, in which she calls for action to the “civil rights issue of our time” — children stuck in failing schools:

