Conde's Holiday Party Is Back!

The holiday party is back for Conde Nast, despite the brutal year for the business, says John Koblin at the New York Observer.



The remaining Conde Nast employees will be celebrating next Monday, at Aureole, the Charlie Palmer restaurant. Watch out — The NYT just reviewed it, pronouncing the resturant, “meh.”

Last year, Conde, like many others, skipped a holiday party. Teetering on the edge of the Great Depression, it was in bad taste to party it up, you’ll recall.

Well, that’s all over. We’re in recovery mode now! (At least, that’s what some economic wags would have you believe.) Besides, after cutting staff, and shutting down six magazines this year, Conde Nast could use a morale booster.

