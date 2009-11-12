Conde's Ad Pages Take A Hard Nose Dive

Conde’s ad pages have been clobbered this year, the New York Times reports.
Monthly magazine ad pages are down 33%, or 8,359 ad pages this year. On a per title basis, here’s how much ad pages are down for the year:
- Architectural Digest, -49.9%
- W, – 46%
- Conde Nast traveller – 41.1%
- Details -39%
- Wired -39%
- Glamour -17.7%
- Brides -18.6%
- Self -23.2%
This was expected. Advertising is down almost everywhere, but Conde is getting hit harder than most publishers because it relies on high end luxury advertisers.
The real questions for Conde: Is this is a one time event brought on by the recession? Or is this is a permanent trend?
