Conde's Ad Pages Take A Hard Nose Dive

Jay Yarow
si newhouse conde nast

Conde’s ad pages have been clobbered this year, the New York Times reports.

Monthly magazine ad pages are down 33%, or 8,359 ad pages this year. On a per title basis, here’s how much ad pages are down for the year:

  • Architectural Digest, -49.9%
  • W, – 46%
  • Conde Nast traveller – 41.1%
  • Details -39%
  • Wired -39%
  • Glamour -17.7%
  • Brides -18.6%
  • Self -23.2%

This was expected. Advertising is down almost everywhere, but Conde is getting hit harder than most publishers because it relies on high end luxury advertisers.

The real questions for Conde: Is this is a one time event brought on by the recession? Or is this is a permanent trend?

