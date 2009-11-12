Conde's Ad Pages Take A Hard Nose Dive

Conde’s ad pages have been clobbered this year, the New York Times reports.



Monthly magazine ad pages are down 33%, or 8,359 ad pages this year. On a per title basis, here’s how much ad pages are down for the year:

Architectural Digest, -49.9%

W, – 46%

Conde Nast traveller – 41.1%

Details -39%

Wired -39%

Glamour -17.7%

Brides -18.6%

Self -23.2%

This was expected. Advertising is down almost everywhere, but Conde is getting hit harder than most publishers because it relies on high end luxury advertisers.

The real questions for Conde: Is this is a one time event brought on by the recession? Or is this is a permanent trend?

