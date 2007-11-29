CondeNet: Yet Another Ad Network? Maybe.

CondeNet has struck a distribution deal with YouTube and is considering building its own ad network, president Sarah Chubb tells the WSJ. More broadly, Sarah says, Conde Nast’s web publishing arm is on a roll: Traffic is up 16% (via ComScore; Conde says its own numbers show greater growth) and overall revenue is up 81%; organic growth is 49%.

To her credit, Sarah doesn’t overplay the benefits of creating yet another ad network, and may have more modest ambitions than some of the other plans we’ve heard about in recent weeks…



We actually were one of the first companies of our type to get into an advertising relationship with a blogger, the Sartorialist on Style and Men’s Style. Right now, the idea of a vertical advertising network is very interesting to us. We actually have some activity going on in that area, but it is also the trend du jour. So you are probably going to see a lot of announcements about things like that. Not all of them are going to succeed.

One bit of confusing Conde Nast web strategy that the WSJ piece doesn’t address: Sarah doesn’t actually control all of Conde’s web properties. Generally, most of the publisher’s magazine properties are still run separately by a different group (or in the case of Portfolio’s site, entirely on their own). The properties she does run — Epicurious.com, Style.com, etc. — tend to be category sites that sometimes, but not always, incorporate elements of other Conde titles. Confused? So are many Conde employees, we hear.

Related: CondeNet Gets A New Outfit

Conde Press Release Re: YouTube

NEW YORK, November 28, 2007 – CondéNet today announced it has established a content distribution relationship with YouTube™, the leading online video community that allows people to discover, watch and share originally created videos. The agreement enables CondéNet Web sites to have branded Channels on YouTube.



CondéNet has launched this initiative with Epicurious.com. YouTube Channels for Style.com, Men.Style.com and Concierge.com will be rolled out over the next month. The Wired.com Channel is scheduled to launch early next year. Users can subscribe to these branded Channels, which allow them to be alerted whenever a new video has been uploaded to that particular Channel. CondéNet will update the Channels with new videos weekly. YouTube users will gain access to a variety of vertical video content, from Epicurious.com videos that will help them prepare for holiday meals to Style.com’s highly viewed fashion show videos.



“By creating branded Channels for our web sites we are able to offer the loyal YouTube user access to professional videos that meet their interests,” said Richard Glosser, Executive Director of Emerging Media, CondéNet. “CondéNet has been very focused on creating distribution relationships this year and we are excited to announce our latest agreement in this area with YouTube.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.