CondeNet Reshuffles Its Org Chart With 3 Promotions

Eric Krangel

CondeNet, the new media arm of Conde Nast magazines, promoted three executives as it tries a new management structure.  Making jumps:

  • Debi Chirichella goes from CFO, Conde Nast, to COO, CondeNet, a new position
  • Amy Junger goes from SVP Financial Operations of CondeNet to SVP Finance & Planning of CondeNet, another new position.
  • Ted Nadeau, formerly VP & General Manager, is now … SVP & General Manager.

