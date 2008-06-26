CondeNet Reshuffles Its Org Chart With 3 Promotions

CondeNet, the new media arm of Conde Nast magazines, promoted three executives as it tries a new management structure. Making jumps:



Debi Chirichella goes from CFO, Conde Nast, to COO, CondeNet, a new position

Amy Junger goes from SVP Financial Operations of CondeNet to SVP Finance & Planning of CondeNet, another new position.

Ted Nadeau, formerly VP & General Manager, is now … SVP & General Manager.

