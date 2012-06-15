CondeNet Gets A New Outfit

Conde Nast’s just-getting-going Web group will sell advertising for The Sartorialist, Scott Schuman’s blog dedicated to shots of well-dressed men and women. This is a strange move for Conde, which has struggled online. Not clear why it makes sense for the company to effectively go into the ad rep business, instead of concentrating on developing and selling its own properties. FishbowlNY



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.