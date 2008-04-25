CondeNet Buys Travel Blog Publisher

CondeNet, the online arm of magazine publisher Conde Nast Publications, acquired travel publisher SFO Media for an undisclosed sum. The deal adds HotelChatter.com and Jaunted.com to the CondeNet fold. Quantcast pegs SFO Media‘s unique visitors at 859,600. The company plans to launch a third blog, Triphacker.com.



The blogs will continue to operate as standalone brands but get cross-promotion from Concierge.com, CondeNet’s travel portal. SFO Media founder Mark Johnson will join CondeNet as a senior director and continue to run the sites. The CondeNet sales team will sell the ad inventory, including packages with Concierge.com and cntraveler.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.