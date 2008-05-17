Conde Nast Buys Ars Technica For A Reported $25 Million

Conde Nast is buying tech blog Ars Technica for $25 million, according to Techcrunch. We’ve confirmed the acquisition but not the purchase price; the company plans on talking about the deal on Monday. UPDATE: Looks like that $25 million figure was for Ars as well as two other Web properties — WebMonkey and HotWired — previously owned by Lycos.



Ars’ 8-person news operation will be folded into Wired Digital, which is run by CondeNet. It’s the second recent content acquisition for CondeNet, which bought travel blog operators SFO Media (HotelChatter.com and Jaunted.com) last month.

Ars Technica is slightly larger than SFO. Comscore says it has 1.5 million uniques and 4 million page views a month. Steve Newhouse, who oversees Conde Nast’s digital operations, has tasked CondeNet to expand this year through small digital acquisitions.

CondeNet is expected to retain the Ars Technica brand, which has a more tech-focused readership than Wired.com.

