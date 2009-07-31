Condé Stops Paying For Employees' Newspapers

Condé Nast’s latest cost cutting measure will probably be met with giggles and groans, but it’s smart: No more newspapers on the company dime, according to a memo leaked to Mediaite.



Paper newspapers are no longer practical or efficient, and if you need the satisfaction of buying (and recycling) paper containing yesterday’s news, you might as well pay for it.

Here’s the memo:

From: Orlin, David

Sent: Thursday, July 30, 2009 5:16 PM

To: Conde Nast Publications – Employees Only

Subject: Updated Expense Guidelines

In today’s economic environment, managing expenses is a shared responsibility. With that in mind, we ask for your cooperation with the following changes to expense practices.

Effective Monday, August 3rd, we are discontinuing:

– Newspaper Subscriptions

– Deliveries will end as soon as practicable; in some instances, this may be as early as August 3rd.

– Costs for all newspapers – whether subscriptions or single copy purchases – will no longer be reimbursed by the Company.

– Direct-bill Accounts at Hudson News (New York City only)

– All accounts will be closed on August 3rd.

– In the event that a specific periodical is required for business purposes and is not available online or in the Condé Nast Library on the 4th floor at 4 Times Square, it may be purchased with a Corporate Card and expensed through the Company’s T & E process.

– For a list of the Library’s holdings, log into Connect and select “Library” under “Departments.”

Your support is very much appreciated.

