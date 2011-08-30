Conde Nast's New Social Media Tool Feels Like A Non-Starter

On Wednesday, Condé Nast is kicking off Conde Nast Social Sidekick, which will aggregate content from W, Style.com, Glamour, Self, Teen Vogue, and Lucky.



It’s a nice little feature – one that will increase engagement a bit and allow advertisers some flexibility – but is it really changing anything?

Nope.

Social Sidekick isn’t anything new. Sure, it’s home-grown by Conde’s team, but it’s similar to aggregating tools available on plenty of other sites.

The tool is in the same vein as the company’s other digital improvements: It’s nice to look at, but it won’t make a big difference to the bottom line.

Perhaps, however, if they keep throwing features at the proverbial wall, a few will stick.

