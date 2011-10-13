DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD: The Best Movies And TV Shows Set In The World Of Magazines

The world of magazines has long proved irresistible material for Hollywood creatives.



Now, Conde Nast is looking to cash in on that instinct — they’ve hired former CW head Dawn Ostroff to whip up film and TV properties based on the company’s magazine brands.

Sure, nonscripted prospects will likely prove to be easier fits.

But we’re guessing that there’s certainly a few features and show ideas in the pipeline.

And we’re thinking Ostroff is going back and watching some of these magazine-world flicks — which have varying levels of accuracy — for inspiration.

