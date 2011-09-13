Condé Nast Partners With Beauty Chain To Sell Subscriptions

Magazine publisher Condé Nast will sell subscriptions to Glamour and Allure at the 415-store beauty chain Ulta as part of a new partnership between the two companies, Adweek reports. For $21, consumers can subscribe to both magazines, and Ulta will also feature tips and advice from Condé Nast brands on its website and in stores.



The partnership comes in the midst of a push by the publishing house to increase its visibility through new media and innovative marketing, including a GQ online men’s store with Gilt Groupe and a collaboration between Conde Nast traveller and Gilt site Jetsetter.

