The 25 best hotels in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveller

Sarah Schmalbruch
Umaid Bhawan Palace PoolTaj HotelsThe pool at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

Condé Nast Traveller just released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards for 2016.

The awards are determined by votes from over 300,000 readers ranking the best hotels, cities, islands, airlines, and more.

Below are the top 25 hotels that made it onto this year’s list of the 50 Best Hotels in the World.

A hotel in Ireland made first place, and a Marriott in Indianapolis made the cut too.

Keep scrolling to see what other accommodations across the globe were deemed world’s best.

25. JW Marriott, Indianapolis, Indiana

24. Belmond Hotel Splendido & Belmond Splendido Mare, Portofino, Italy

23. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

22. Aria Hotel, Budapest, Hungary

21. Mandarin Oriental, Paris, France

20. Kos Aktis Art Hotel, Kos, Greece

19. Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas

18. The Dolder Grand, Zurich, Switzerland

17. Chromata Hotel, Santorini, Greece

16. Gibb's Farm, Ngorongoro, Tanzania

15. Eccleston Square Hotel, London, England

14. Thompson, Chicago, Illinois

13. Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa

12. Canaves Oia, Santorini, Greece

11. Hotel Schweizerhof, Luzern, Switzerland

10. Hotel Il Pellicano, Tuscany, Italy

9. The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo, Ireland

8. Hotel Unique, São Paulo, Brazil

7. Waterford Castle, Co. Waterford, Ireland

6. Virgin Hotels, Chicago, Illinois

5. Summer Lodge Country House Hotel, Dorset, England

4. Umaid Bhawan Palace (Taj), Jodhpur, India

3. Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

2. COMO The Treasury, Perth, Australia

1. Ballyfin Demesne, Co. Laois, Ireland

