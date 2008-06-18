Conde Nast Stiffing Steve Florio's Widow?

Page Six: STEVE Florio would spin in his grave if he heard how Condé Nast is allegedly treating his grieving widow. Sources say the media giant is fighting with Mariann Florio over several company payouts she’s owed following her hubby’s untimely death. “I’m hearing severance, insurance policies, benefits packages. It could get nasty,” one source told Page Six. Florio, former CEO of Condé Nast Publications, died last December at 58 from complications of an earlier heart attack. After being named president of Condé Nast by owner Si Newhouse in 1994, he was promoted to CEO two years later and then to vice chairman in 2004. Condé Nast spokeswoman Maurie Perl told us: “We are a privately held company. This is not something we have any comment on.” Mariann was also mum. “I can’t discuss that right now,” she said. Steve Florio’s brother, Thomas, publisher of Condé Nast’s Vogue, did not return our call.

