Conde Nast Shutters House & Garden, Website

Conde Nast is closing its House & Garden magazine and its accompanying website. Not a shock to see a venerable magazine close these days, though it’s interesting that Conde didn’t keep the Website alive, as Time Warner has done with TeenPeople.com and Hachette has done with ELLEgirl. Then again, not a huge surprise: Conde still seems to use its sites primarily to sell print mag subscriptions. Internal memo after the jump.

From: Charles Townsend, President & CEO

To: Conde Nast staff:

After considerable thought, we have decided to cease publication of House & Garden, effective with the December 2007 issue. The website, houseandgarden.com, will also be shut down.

I would like to thank Dominique Browning and the entire staff for their award-winning efforts throughout the years. House and Garden’s intelligent and graceful editorial attracted a loyal readership. We were proud to publish it.

