CHAOS AT CONDE? Sources Throw Digital Boss Dadich Under The Bus

On Friday, we heard that Conde Nast executive director, product management Mark Messina left the company amid chaos in its digital division.



Today, the New York Observer goes deeper into the mess, citing multiple examples of the magazine company’s failing digital strategy.

Nitasha Tiku hears from sources who place blame on a number of sources, but the biggest failing comes from a surprising place: Scott Dadich, the Wired creative director appointed executive editor of digital magazine development for the entire company, who was supposed to shoot Conde into the digital age.

His efforts are not achieving the success the company hoped. Although the party line remains bullish, the results show that people aren’t running out to purchase iPad apps.

The latest unaudited numbers from the Audit Bureau of Circulation show Wired‘s digital downloads capping at an average of 27,369 per month for the six months ending this past December. (For context, its first iPad App got more than 100,000 that month.) GQ‘s app has less than half of that, with an average of 12,377 per month for those same six months, and Vanity Fair clocked in at just 9,438. Glamour‘s iPad app, which was released in August, had a mere 2,471 monthly average for downloads.

Dadich is somewhat hamstrung in his efforts, both by Conde’s “short-sighted” decision to use Adobe’s platform and by the company’s unwillingness to hire new staff to help with the increased work. The magazine staffs understandably resent the extra effort needed to put out an issue on the iPad.

But some feel that the executive editor doesn’t deserve the job. His bosses – Chuck Townsend, Bob Sauerberg, and Tom Wallace – are not versed in the digital world, and insiders claim the trio loves Dadich because he can “discourse” about the online world with them.

At his core, however, Dadich sounds like a print guy. According to Tiku: “One told The Observer that, last year, even Adobe requested a different point person better versed in interactive design.”

It isn’t time to throw in the towel at Conde, but it does sound like there’s a growing problem. They are committing to getting magazines on the iPad without allotting the proper resources. The Golden Boy is losing his luster and, from the sound of it, making the rank and file angry.

Something has to change.

Know more? Drop an email to [email protected] or call 1 (646) 376-6016. We’re discreet.

