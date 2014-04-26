Condé Nast Says It's 'Reviewing' Its Relationship With RadiumOne After Founder Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence

Ad-tech company RadiumOne is already beginning to feel the effects of news that its CEO and co-founder, Gurbaksh “G” Chahal, pleaded guilty to misdemeanours for domestic violence and battery earlier this month.

Condé Nast, whose British division signed a deal to use RadiumOne’s programmatic advertising services earlier this month, now says it is reviewing its association with the company.

Here’s Condé Nast’s complete response to an email that Business Insider sent asking about the status of its relationship with RadiumOne:

“Condé Nast is not and has never been an investor in or partner of RadiumOne. Our Britain division has a vendor relationship for sales software with the company, as do many other UK-based media companies. We do not condone abusive behaviour and the UK company is reviewing its association.”

According to a story from The Examiner’s Mike Aldax published in August, security-camera footage caught Chahal hitting and kicking his girlfriend 117 times over a half-hour period.

The complaint against Chahal filed last August, obtained by Business Insider, listed 45 felony counts and two misdemeanours that accused Chahal of the following actions:

Hitting Kakish repeatedly in the head

Assaulting her with a pillow

Dragging her from the bed to the floor

Covering her mouth with his hand to obstruct her breathing

Hitting her in the lower body approximately 15 times

Hitting her in the head while holding his other hand over her mouth

Threatening to kill her

Confining her to a bed by force and fear

Chalal denied the allegations Thursday night in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

“For the last 10 months there were overblown allegations against me because of my alleged high-profile status,” he wrote. “I got cornered to accept a misdemeanour plea with a $US500 fine to resolve the matter and move on with my life.”

We have reached out to Chalal and RadiumOne for comment and are awaiting their response.

