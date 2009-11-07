Conde Nast Recruits Wall Street Crisis Manager

Conde Nast has recruited Wall Street crisis manager Michael Sheehan to help turn things around at the once-gilded magazine empire, the New York Post‘s Keith Kelly reports.



Sheehan, who’s based in Washington, is a media strategist who managed AIG’s troubles and JP Morgan’s takeover of Chase. In the political arena, he has also consulted Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

He was hired by Conde CEO Charles Townsend and Chairman S.I. Newhouse, Jr., who has canceled the company’s Christmas power lunch at the Four Seasons for the second year in a row.

Via the Post:

A source said that Newhouse and Townsend were reluctant to make the hire, but did so under prodding from Lucky publisher Gina Sanders, who used Sheehan when she was launching Teen Vogue.

Sanders and others noted that morale at Condé has hit an all-time low. This year it has folded an unprecedented six magazines, including Gourmet and Cookie, and fired at least 460 employees. Its glitzy image has also taken a drubbing on Madison Avenue.

