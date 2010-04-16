13 Ridiculous Products From Condé Nast's Online Store

The world’s most revered magazine publisher sells friendship bracelets.



Yes, as advertising collapses, Condé is being forced to look for other sources of revenue. Like ecommerce!

The Condé Nast online store is filled with classic prints, photos and artwork from its vast magazine archive.

But also: Men’s Vogue lapel pins. New Yorker snow globes. Golf Digest peg boards. And those Glamour friendship bracelets!

The store underwent a major redesign on September 28, 2009, just a week before Condé Nast shuttered four of its magazines at the conclusion of a three-month grilling by McKinsey & Company. (The company also laid off hundreds of employees last year and had previously folded two of its other magazines.)

So is online merchandising making up for any of that lost ad revenue?

A Condé Nast spokeswoman declined to comment on what sort of money the store generates. She did, however, point out that’s it’s been around for a number of years now.

Condé Nast Store Blog‘s first entry was posted on September 12, 2009. Here’s a bit from the post announcing the redesign:

Some things haven’t changed – you’ll find the same flawless sense of style in our collection of artwork and gifts that Condé Nast has always prized in its publications. But you’ll now enjoy a smoother shopping experience, new products (like our customised note card sets), a wider selection of framing options on our wall prints, and even lower prices. Yes, really!

Take a look around our new site for fine art prints and gifts from Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, House & Garden, and other Condé Nast titles. We can help you create a new look for your home.

Go make your home a Condé condo!

