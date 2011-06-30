IN HER SHOES: Walk With Anna Wintour To Her New Conde Nast Office*

Conde Nast is moving to One World Trade centre in 2014.



The $2 billion deal will bring a host of beautifully dressed Conde kids to the financial district. Monday night, we went wandering around to see what they can expect.

We started on Sullivan street near the townhouse of Vogue saviour Anna Wintour, mirrored her walk to work (not that she will ever walk), and wandered around the area snapping photos.

The conclusion: There’s not much to eat (although that will undoubtedly change by the time CN moves in), there are hundreds of people constantly moving about (it will only get more crowded when the magazine company’s thousands of staffers arrive along with their town cars), and the ill-fitting suits of the masses will get a major upgrade.

