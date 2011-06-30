IN HER SHOES: Walk With Anna Wintour To Her New Conde Nast Office*

Noah Davis
Anna Wintour

Conde Nast is moving to One World Trade centre in 2014.

The $2 billion deal will bring a host of beautifully dressed Conde kids to the financial district. Monday night, we went wandering around to see what they can expect.

We started on Sullivan street near the townhouse of Vogue saviour Anna Wintour, mirrored her walk to work (not that she will ever walk), and wandered around the area snapping photos.

The conclusion: There’s not much to eat (although that will undoubtedly change by the time CN moves in), there are hundreds of people constantly moving about (it will only get more crowded when the magazine company’s thousands of staffers arrive along with their town cars), and the ill-fitting suits of the masses will get a major upgrade.

Wintour's street with the World Trade centre rising up in the background.

A little inspiration early in the morning.

Nice choice of magazines on the local newsstand.

That's a very large dog outside of one of the many coffee shops on the way to work.

Early morning cocktails at the James Hotel?

And, we arrive. New Jersey, anyone?

One World Trade being constructed.

There were a fantastic number of people around constantly.

Almost everyone was wearing ill-fitting clothing.

Cranes!

A little history is just around the corner.

Bets on the first Vogue staffer to wear an outfit from Century 21?

And the GQ boys can go to Brooks Brothers.

Some fine dining options.

Elixir, for all your juice needs.

Probably the best option.

One more.

There's some cool FDNY art on a nearby fire station.

A view of One World Trade from the south.

The fun atrium in the World Financial centre just across the street.

Crossing from the road to One World Trade from the World Financial centre

Art? Art!

There's even a handy guide of things to do.

You know who should be on the cover of a Conde Nast magazine?

