Finally, Someone Gets iPad Magazine Subscriptions Right

Photo: Screenshot

This is how magazines were supposed to work on the iPad when the tablet was launched over a year ago.Now that Apple finally allows magazine subscriptions through the App Store, Condé Nast has negotiated a deal that lets you subscribe to The New Yorker for $59.99 per year. (That’s $10 cheaper than the print subscription.)



Even better, current print subscribers get full access to the iPad edition at no extra charge. Before, the only way to get the New Yorker on your iPad was to pay $4.99 per issue, even if you were already a print subscriber.

That, coupled with the lack of a subscription option, meant a ton of negative reviews for the app in the App Store.

A few weeks ago Condé Nast offered the latest issue of WIRED for free to iPad users in a sponsorship deal with Adobe.

This is just the beginning. As David Carr points out in his column this week, major magazine publishers have already had talks with Apple about magazine subscriptions through the iPad. The New Yorker is just the tip of the iceberg.

You can get The New Yorker’s iPad app free in the App Store. The subscription is available as an in-app purchase.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Nook colour’s Android Update

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.