Conde Nast Now Selling High-End Fashion Prints On Fab.com

Photo: Fab.com

Conde Nast has years of incredible fashion footage in its archives.The magazine company is looking to make a quick buck by offering some prints on Fab.com.



The photos, which come from magazines including Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair, are going for $175 and $244 based on size.

In a blurb about the rationale behind the offering, Fab.com production coordinator Andre Wagner wrote:

What I find so inspiring about these prints is how the photographers actually took the time to patiently compose compelling images that evoked a quiet sexiness mixed with unabashed style. Reclaiming retro is what these classic prints are all about.

This obviously won’t be a huge source of revenue for the massive publishing conglomerate, but every little bit helps.

