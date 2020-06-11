Top executive Matt Duckor is out at Condé Nast after homophobic and racist tweets and allegations of suppressing diversity by Bon Appétit staffers

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for BroadwayHD; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Condé Nast vice president Matt Duckor has left the company, according to an email sent to staff from Condé Nast Entertainment president Oren Katzeff.

In a Business Insider investigation published on Tuesday, current and former staffers said that Duckor failed to include non-white talent in Bon Appétit’s video content.

Do you have more stories from inside media you want to tell? Email [email protected] .

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Condé Nast vice president Matt Duckor has left the company, according to an email from Condé Nast Entertainment president Oren Katzeff obtained by Business Insider.

An interim will be announced “as soon as possible,” Katzeff said in his email.

Katzeff wrote:

First, I want to thank you for your honesty and candor over these last many days. It takes courage and conviction to bring forward the issues you’ve experienced and the ideas on our needed changes at CNE. I know you wouldn’t be speaking up if you weren’t passionate about the work we do together. We’ve already started the process of reviewing our practices and over the next week we’ll be bringing forward a plan of action centered on diversity and inclusion. We’ll be working with you in the key areas we need to improve – our talent selection and hiring (both in front of and behind the camera), our programming strategy, pilot development, our compensation practices, and more.

In a Business Insider investigation published on Tuesday, current and former staffers said that Duckor failed to include non-white talent in Bon Appétit’s video content.

Duckor, who is a vice president at Condé Nast, heads video for Bon Appétit, along with Condé Nast brands such as Architectural Digest and Vogue. Video has become a cash cow for the struggling media company in recent years.

Business Insider previously reported on Wednesday that Duckor was under investigation at Condé Nast.

At Bon Appétit, the leadership team has been under fire since this weekend, after a photo surfaced of former editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport showing him dressed in a Halloween costume intended to be stereotypically Puerto Rican. Many called his costume “brownface,” which Rapoport previously denied. In text messages to Business Insider on June 9, he said: “On the record: I was not wearing makeup or face colouring of any sort in that photograph.”

Meanwhile, employees have revealed Katzeff’s own questionable internet history. According to a Daily Beast story published Tuesday, Katzeff himself drew outrage from staffers over a series of tweets concerning Mexicans and women.

“There either is a cat on my flight, meowing repeatedly a few rows behind me, or a REALLY horny woman,” Katzeff wrote in a 2014 tweet, which has since been deleted.

A request for comment sent to Condé Nast and Duckor wasn’t immediately returned.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Do you have more stories from inside media you want to tell? Email [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.