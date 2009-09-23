Conde Nast magazines told to cut costs by 25%

Nicholas Carlson
  • Some Conde Nast magazines told to cut costs by 25% [NYO]
  • Brightcove CEO: We’re not for sale [PaidContent]
  • The iPhone is coming to the office [MacNewsWorld]
  • Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen sells Digeo for $20 million [Seattle Business Journal]
  • Here comes a golden age of private equity [PeHUB]
  • Windows Live lost $560 million in FY09 [TechFlash]
  • Michael Arrington wants Jerry Yang back at Yahoo [TC]
  • Larry Ellison explains why he bought Sun [WSJ]
  • VC Tom Perkins buys a new home [WSJ]

