Condé Nast Is Now Opening A Fashion And Design College

Condé Nast International is entering the world of education.



That’s right — the publisher is opening up a fashion and design college in central London, featuring sponsored courses, which still start next year, according to Marketing Week.

Tuition costs and the exact location haven’t been confirmed yet, but Condé did say Easy Living editor Susie Forbes will head the school.

It’s planning on offering several curriculum’s, from fashion and interior design to print journalism and luxury brand marketing. There will also be some graduate-level courses.

The Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design is set to open in “the fashion capital of the world” in September 2012.

