Conde Nast Is Launching A Private Ad Exchange For Its Best Customers

Conde Nast, which is pushing further and further into the digital space, is taking another step with the launch of a private ad exchange.



Inventory for all of the brands will be available, according to a release.

eBay and Macy’s are the first companies to have access to the platform, while other big-name brands will be announced in the coming weeks and more in 2012.

Real-time bidding using Admeld technology will establish CPMs.

