Conde Nast Is Launching A Private Ad Exchange For Its Best Customers

Noah Davis
Conde Nast

Conde Nast, which is pushing further and further into the digital space, is taking another step with the launch of a private ad exchange.

Inventory for all of the brands will be available, according to a release.

eBay and Macy’s are the first companies to have access to the platform, while other big-name brands will be announced in the coming weeks and more in 2012.

Real-time bidding using Admeld technology will establish CPMs.

