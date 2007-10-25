Conde Nast Invests In "TasteBook": Print Your Own Books

CondéNet invested in TasteBook, a new online service that enables users to create personal books from their favourite online content. TasteBook launches today and was founded in February 2007 by Kamran Mohsenin, co-founder of Ofoto (now the Kodak Gallery), and Greg Schroeder, chief technical architect of Ofoto. No terms disclosed.

TasteBook also partnered with CondéNet’s food Web site, Epicurious.com, allowing users to create personal hardcover cookbooks from Epicurious.com’s 25,000 editor tested recipes. Epicurious.com represents the first partner for TasteBook in the food world.

