Conde Nast Grabs Monica Ray From Time Inc.

Monica Ray joins Conde Nast from Time Inc.

The Great Magazine Executive Shuffle of Summer 2010 continues!Now that Bob Sauerberg has moved up the Conde Nast ladder to become president of the whole company, he’ll need somone to take the lead on consumer marketing for the new digitally-oriented business model he’s going to develop.



And for that role, he’s chosen Monica Ray, who will be joining Conde Nast from Time Inc. as executive vice president of consumer marketing starting Sept. 20, the company announced today.

“Monica’s extensive experience in the areas of consumer marketing and digital product innovation will be critical as we expand our consumer-focused efforts,” said Sauerberg in a statement.

Most recently, Ray has been Time Inc.’s senior vice president of corporate digital development. Before that she was GM at Entertainment Weekly and EW.com. She’s also on the board of Next Issue Media, aka “Hulu For Magazines,” the eReading joint venture of Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, News Corporation and Time Inc.

Ray is Sauerberg’s second big hire. Earlier this month, he recruited Joe Simon, a former Viacom executive, for the newly-created role of chief technology officer.

Here’s the release from Conde:

New York, N.Y., August 24, 2010 – Monica Ray has been named Executive Vice President,

Consumer Marketing, it was announced by Robert A. Sauerberg, Jr., President of Condé Nast.

In this position, Ms. Ray will oversee all consumer sales and marketing activities for Condé

Nast’s portfolio of brands. Ms. Ray has been Senior Vice President, Corporate Digital

Development at Time Inc., where she led the company’s paid content strategy. She will join

Condé Nast, reporting to Mr. Sauerberg, effective September 20, 2010.

“Monica’s extensive experience in the areas of consumer marketing and digital product

innovation will be critical as we expand our consumer-focused efforts,” said Mr. Sauerberg.

“She is well respected as a leader in the industry and has a demonstrated ability to use consumer

insights and research to develop initiatives that meet consumer needs and drive revenue.”

Prior to her most recent position, Ms. Ray served as Vice President, General Manager for

Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, where she managed the brand’s print and digital businesses.

She joined Time Inc. in 1992 and held a number of senior positions within the company,

including Senior Vice President, General Manager of Time Inc.’s digital group, Time Inc.

Interactive, and Vice President, Consumer Marketing, overseeing all subscription, newsstand and

consumer research activities for Sports Illustrated, People, Time, and Entertainment Weekly.

She is a board member of Next Issue Media, the digital content venture formed by Condé Nast,

Hearst, Meredith, News Corporation, and Time Inc., and is also a board member of the Magazine

Publishers of America (MPA).

Ms. Ray graduated from Smith College, with degrees in economics and French literature, and

received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Condé Nast, a division of Advance Publications, operates in 25 countries. In the United States,

Condé Nast publishes 18 consumer magazines, two trade publications and 27 websites that

garner international acclaim and unparalleled consumer engagement.

