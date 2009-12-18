Conde's Super-Generous Employee Holiday Reward: $15 Gift Card For Cafeteria

Conde Nast is giving its employees a $15 gift card to the Conde Cafeteria as a holiday present, Hamilton Nolan at Gawker reports.



Nolan tries to make it look like a bad present, but we think it’s a pretty pragmatic gift. Who doesn’t love free lunch?

In years past Conde gave out scarves, bowls, bags and umbrellas. (Gawker has pics of the old gifts.)

