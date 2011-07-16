Conde Nast Executive Escorted From Building After Being Fired*

Conde Nast security escorted Mark Messina from the premises on Thursday after the executive director, product management was fired. He started at the magazine company in December, 2010.



Messina worked under CTO Joe Simon, who Conde poached away from Viacom last year. The hire was notable because the company traditionally promotes from within rather than recruiting outsiders.

Our insider hears that tensions within Simon’s division are high and there’s plenty of turmoil in the unit. That’s not a good sign for Conde, which continues to roll out iPad apps as fast as possible.

Messina’s Linked In profile has not been updated. It says the University of Pennsylvania graduate “has consulted in technology strategy, mobile marketing, paid search, analytics, and web development to such media giants as MTV Networks, Barnes and Noble (dot.com), CBS/Viacom and the NBA.”

We reached out to Conde Nast pr but have not heard back. Conde PR emailed back, writing “Mark is no longer working at Conde Nast but he didn’t get escorted from the building.”

Know more? Drop an email to [email protected] or call 1 (646) 376-6016. We’re discrete.

