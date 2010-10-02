Conde Nast Edges Further Into Selling Videos on Demand

Bob Sauerberg is developing Conde Nast’s new digitally-oriented business model.

Conde Nast, which is trying to reorient its business away from an overwhelming dependence on ad pages, is moving further into paid content online with a pair of video offerings that consumers can shell out to watch.On Monday Golf Digest will introduce Golf Digest on Demand, an ongoing golf-instruction series featuring young golf instructors that will cost $9.99 per month. Customers can view the videos they buy and download on their computers or mobile devices such as the iPad and smartphones. The magazine has committed to running the series for three months but hopes to expand it to a year. The offering builds on the magazine’s experience selling a series of roundtable discussions with staff instructors last January for $4.99 each, still available at the site where the new videos will appear Monday.



