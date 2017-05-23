Condé Nast chairman Jonathan Newhouse is selling his penthouse for $7 million

Jonathan Newhouse, the chairman and chief executive of media giant Condé Nast, has just listed his penthouse apartment at 105 East 29th Street for $US6.99 million, per city records.

According to the listing, with Noble Black and Michael Lorber of Douglas Elliman, the apartment was done by star designer Daniel Romualdez, and it certainly has unusual decorations. The 3,400-square-foot pad has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and Gaggenau appliances. Our favourite feature, though, has got to be the antique iron staircase that leads to a lovely, glass-enclosed room and the 1,400-square-foot roof terrace.

Newhouse is the cousin of S.I. Newhouse, who controls Condé Nast’s parent company, Advance Publications. He is a dual citizen of the US and the UK, and under his leadership, the company has greatly expanded its international editions.

He paid $US3.375 million for the apartment in 2005, with his wife Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, the owner and creative director of luxury advertising firm, House + Holme.

