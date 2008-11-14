Conde Nast Cancels Four Seasons Holiday Lunch

Condé Nast is scrapping its intimate lunch at the Four Seasons for its editors and publishers. You know, the one where the seating chart, much like that of a high school cafeteria, determined whether you were in or out.



So how are we to know who’s still in S.I. Newhouse’s good graces? Maybe they could have a more low-key get-together at McDonald’s. If that actually happens, we totally want pictures.

Nonetheless, last year Portfolio e-i-c Joanne Lipman was at the head table with Newhouse and look at what’s happened to Portfolio, so maybe who was seated where wasn’t that significant after all.

NY Post: “We are going to forgo it this year,” said spokeswoman Maurie Perl. “We think it is in keeping with the times.”

For decades, the annual Christmas party that Condé Nast Chairman S.I. Newhouse Jr. held for the chief editors, publishers and other top executives was considered the unofficial start of the holiday party scene in the media and magazine world…

Condé observers looked at the luncheon’s seating chart to get clues about who sat at Newhouse’s table, and thus was in favour, and who was seated in the restaurant’s equivalent of Siberia.

A year ago, when Portfolio Editor Joanne Lipman was under fire, many of the doubts about her future were dispelled when she was seated next to Newhouse. Sources said at the time that she was giddy with excitement. This year, with her future again in doubt, many were waiting to see where she was to be seated.

