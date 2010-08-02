Conde Nast Breaks The Magazine mould With Its New President

Want to run a major magazine company? Better pursue a career in ad sales. That’s generally been the path to the top for most large magazine conglomerates.



Conde Nast is breaking the mould with the appointment of Bob Sauerberg as its new president. Sauerberg’s career has been focused on consumer marketing (aka circulation): the sale of subscriptions to readers and magazines on newsstands, a less-glamourous portion of the business generally reserved for direct marketers and data geeks.

Conde Nast has long been run by ad sales execs: Chuck Townsend and before him the swashbuckling Steve Florio. Take a look at what some of the other top names in the magazine business have done throughout their careers:

Magazine Company

Name Current Role Background Notable Role Hearst David Carey President Ad sales

Founding Publisher – SmartMoney

VP & Publisher – The New Yorker

Founding Publisher – Conde Nast Portfolio

Time Inc.Ann Moore

Chairman & CEO

Ad sales

Founding Publisher – Sports Illustrated for Kids

Publisher – People

Meredith Corporation

Stephen M. Lacy President & CEO Finance (CPA)

VP & CFO – Meredith

CFO – Johnson & Higgins

Hachette Filipacchi Jack Kliger Chairman Ad sales

Publisher – GQ, Glamour

Heads of smaller magazine brands tend to come from all walks of magazine life, but still only a couple share a consumer marketing background:

Magazine Name Current Role Background Notable Role Inc. Bob LaPointe President Circulation

Circulation Director – Inc.

Bloomberg Businessweek

Paul Bascobert President Operations

SVP, Operations – Dow Jones Consumer Media Group

Time Out New York Alison Tocci President Advertising Sales

Ad Director & Publisher – Time Out New York

Rolling Stone Jann Wenner Co-Founder Editorial

Co-Founder – Rolling Stone

New York Magazine Anup Bagaria CEO Finance

Vice Chairman – Wasserstein & Co.

The Atlantic Justin B. Smith President Advertising Sales

Founding President & Publisher – The Week

