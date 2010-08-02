Conde Nast Breaks The Magazine mould With Its New President

Want to run a major magazine company? Better pursue a career in ad sales. That’s generally been the path to the top for most large magazine conglomerates.
Conde Nast is breaking the mould with the appointment of Bob Sauerberg as its new president. Sauerberg’s career has been focused on consumer marketing (aka circulation): the sale of subscriptions to readers and magazines on newsstands, a less-glamourous portion of the business generally reserved for direct marketers and data geeks.
Conde Nast has long been run by ad sales execs: Chuck Townsend and before him the swashbuckling Steve Florio. Take a look at what some of the other top names in the magazine business have done throughout their careers:
Magazine Company
Name Current Role Background Notable Role Hearst David Carey President Ad sales
- Founding Publisher – SmartMoney
- VP & Publisher – The New Yorker
- Founding Publisher – Conde Nast Portfolio
Time Inc.Ann Moore
Chairman & CEO
Ad sales
- Founding Publisher – Sports Illustrated for Kids
- Publisher – People
Meredith Corporation
Stephen M. Lacy President & CEO Finance (CPA)
- VP & CFO – Meredith
- CFO – Johnson & Higgins
Hachette Filipacchi Jack Kliger Chairman Ad sales
- Publisher – GQ, Glamour
Heads of smaller magazine brands tend to come from all walks of magazine life, but still only a couple share a consumer marketing background:
Magazine Name Current Role Background Notable Role Inc. Bob LaPointe President Circulation
- Circulation Director – Inc.
Bloomberg Businessweek
Paul Bascobert President Operations
- SVP, Operations – Dow Jones Consumer Media Group
Time Out New York Alison Tocci President Advertising Sales
- Ad Director & Publisher – Time Out New York
Rolling Stone Jann Wenner Co-Founder Editorial
- Co-Founder – Rolling Stone
New York Magazine Anup Bagaria CEO Finance
- Vice Chairman – Wasserstein & Co.
The Atlantic Justin B. Smith President Advertising Sales
- Founding President & Publisher – The Week
