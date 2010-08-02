Conde Nast Breaks The Magazine mould With Its New President

William Wei

Want to run a major magazine company? Better pursue a career in ad sales. That’s generally been the path to the top for most large magazine conglomerates.

Conde Nast is breaking the mould with the appointment of Bob Sauerberg as its new president. Sauerberg’s career has been focused on consumer marketing (aka circulation): the sale of subscriptions to readers and magazines on newsstands, a less-glamourous portion of the business generally reserved for direct marketers and data geeks.

Conde Nast has long been run by ad sales execs: Chuck Townsend and before him the swashbuckling Steve Florio. Take a look at what some of the other top names in the magazine business have done throughout their careers:

 

Magazine  Company
 Name  Current Role Background   Notable Role  Hearst David Carey President Ad sales 

  • Founding Publisher – SmartMoney
  • VP & Publisher – The New Yorker
  • Founding Publisher – Conde Nast Portfolio

Time Inc.Ann Moore

Chairman & CEO

Ad sales 

  • Founding Publisher – Sports Illustrated for Kids
  • Publisher – People

Meredith Corporation  
Stephen M. Lacy President & CEO Finance (CPA)

  • VP & CFO – Meredith
  • CFO – Johnson & Higgins 

Hachette Filipacchi Jack Kliger Chairman Ad sales

  • Publisher – GQ, Glamour 

Heads of smaller magazine brands tend to come from all walks of magazine life, but still only a couple share a consumer marketing background:

 

Magazine   Name  Current Role Background   Notable Role  Inc. Bob LaPointe President Circulation

  • Circulation Director – Inc.

Bloomberg Businessweek
Paul Bascobert President Operations

  • SVP, Operations – Dow Jones Consumer Media Group

Time Out New York Alison Tocci President Advertising Sales

  • Ad Director & Publisher – Time Out New York

Rolling Stone Jann Wenner Co-Founder Editorial

  • Co-Founder – Rolling Stone

New York Magazine Anup Bagaria CEO Finance

  • Vice Chairman – Wasserstein & Co.

The Atlantic Justin B. Smith President Advertising Sales

  • Founding President & Publisher – The Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.