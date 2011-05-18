Condé Nast Adds Subscriptions To Four More iPad Magazine Apps

A week after adding iPad subscriptions to The New Yorker’s app, Condé Nast is doing the same for four more popular titles.
Vanity Fair, Glamour, Allure, and Golf Digest are now available as iPad subscriptions. Current print subscribers can access each iPad issue for free.
Condé Nast will begin offering subscriptions for WIRED, GQ, and SELF beginning with the June issues.
[Via WIRED]
Don’t Miss: 10 iPad Magazines That Are Killing Print
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.