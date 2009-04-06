Conde Kills Vanity Fair's Green Issue

For the first time in three years, Vanity Fair won’t print a “green” issue dedicated to the environment, The Independent reports.



Conde Nast, the publisher of Vanity Fair, claims that environmental issues are so ingrained in the news that a dedicated issue is unnecessary. Perhaps, but some fear that with the global economy in meltdown, people aren’t as worried about the environment as they were during the boom years.

We agree that a dedicated issue to the environment is unnecessary. We’d rather see it peppered in along with all the other coverage. Just like Earth Day provides one day to think about the environment, and then 364 other days to ignore it, a single issue dedicated to green topics makes it seem niche and limited.

It’s a real industry with lots of stories to be told regularly, not just once a year. And while it’s not nearly as popular as the economy’s free fall, there remains a great deal of interest in the future of energy production, global warming, and alternative energy solutions.

Of course, if there are other reasons to kill the issue, like Conde couldn’t pull together the advertisers to support a green issue, then that’s more troubling — though a better excuse.

