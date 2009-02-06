Condé Hires Chief Revenue Officer For Digital

More changes at Condé Nast: Drew Schutte was named the Chief Revenue Officer of Condé Nast Digital, the new digital arm announced last month. Schutte was previously the publisher of The New Yorker; now he’s responsible for all sales and marketing at Condé digital.



“Drew has a proven track record of selling online and print—as well as an understanding of the complexity of selling integrated campaigns—which makes him uniquely qualified for the job,” said Charles H. Townsend, President and C.E.O. of Condé Nast, in a statement.

The New Yorker‘s ad pages dropped 27% in 2008, more than twice as fast as the broader magazine industry’s decline, according to the Magazine Publishers of America.

Digital makes up about 3% of Condé’s overall sales, the Post reported late last year.

