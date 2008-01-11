Conde Folding Social Net Flip Into Facebook App

Less than a year after launching Flip, its would-be MySpace/Facebook/etc competitor aimed at teen girls, Conde Nast is powering down the site and turning it into app for Facebook and other social networks.

10 of the site’s 18 employees are being reassigned to other jobs at CondeNet, Conde Nast’s Web unit. CondeNet president Sarah Chubb says the remaining employees, who are primarily in editorial or ad sales support, will be offered the chance to interview for open positions.

Conde got a bit of grief for having the temerity to launch its own social network, and Flip never did take off; it will end its life as a stand-alone site with about 300,000 users, dwarfed by the 50 million-plus on Facebook. But give Chubb credit for facing up to reality: In retrospect, she says, the site never had a chance of convincing Facebook users to migrate.

“If you’re a teenage girl, all your friends are already there. And every friend you might want to have but haven’t met yet is already there,” she says. “What is possibly going to make you go somewhere else?”

Flip staffers are building lightweight Facebook versions of the applications that let Flip users make and view flipbooks. Chubb says CondeNet has already built 15 Facebook apps.

