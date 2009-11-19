Conde Already Prepping 'Wired' For Apple Tablet

Apple’s Kindle killer — the supposed tablet device — doesn’t officially exist yet. But publishers are wasting no time getting ready for it.

Conde Nast is already preparing a digital edition of Wired for the Apple tablet and devices made by HP, MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka reports. Conde is working with Adobe software, presumably designed to take its print magazine (likely made with Adobe software) and turn it into an app.

Two big goals for publishers here:

Making sure digital copies of their magazines count toward circulation figures, the way GQ’s new iPhone app does.

Making sure they get the lion’s share of subscription and ad revenue from the digital editions. That’ll likely be the case on Apple’s devices. If Conde needs to share revenue from any sales, we can’t imagine they’d be higher than the 30% cut that Apple takes from the iPhone App Store.

On that Adobe software that Kafka references: We don’t know if the Apple tablet would be able to run anything based on Adobe Flash or AIR, but HP’s probably will. And Adobe has already cooked up a product to turn Flash into an iPhone app, so that could presumably be extended to the tablet, too.

