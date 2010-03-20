Condé Nast's 'Charlie's Angels' Flock To e5 Global Media's Richard Beckman

Keith Kelly at the New York Post reports that Richard Beckman, the rough and tumble ad man who left Conde Nast to become CEO of Billboard and Hollywood Reporter at e5 Global Media, is hiring a flock of former female colleagues code-named “Charlie’s Angels.”



Among the new hires:

Lisa Ryan Howard, former chief revenue officer of Condé’s Fairchild Publishing, is joining e5 as publisher of Billboard.

Erica Bartman, former associate publisher of Women’s Wear Daily, will be e5’s publisher of the Adweek Group.

Fairchild’s new publisher and CEO Gina Sanders booted Beckman’s “Angels” when she took over his position.

