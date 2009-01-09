Condé Nast Demands Editor Domain Names Back

Cityfile has been buying a number of famous people’s domain names, including urls based on the names of Condé Nast editors, and using the sites to direct traffic to Cityfile.com. Perhaps not surprisingly, the folks at 4 Times Square aren’t too happy about Cityfile owning davidremnick.com, tomflorio.com and other assorted domain names, and they want the urls.



The New York Observer’s Daily Transom blog: Since its inception, the gossip Web site Cityfile has been buying the domain names of powerful New Yorkers, accumulating more than 100 names, including those of Bruce Wasserstein, Jonathan Tisch and Kelly Cutrone. (When a someone tries to go to ronaldlauder.com or richieakiva.com, they are directed to Cityfile‘s profiles of the billionaire and the nightclub owner.)…

Condé Nast acted quickly. Soon after his post went up, [founder Remy] Stern received a call from one of Condé Nast’s lawyers, Eric Gisolfi of Sabin, Bermant & Gould. Mr. Gisolfi requested that Mr. Stern turn over the domain names belonging to New Yorker editor David Remnick, Vogue publisher Tom Florio, Portfolio editor Joanne Lipman, Lucky‘s Kim France, and Glamour‘s Cindi Leive. (A forward-thinking Anna Wintour has owned her own domain name since 2000, though she doesn’t maintain a Web presence.) But the media company didn’t exactly come with “outrageous sums of money” in tow.

It’s not clear to us that Conde should have rights to its editors and executives’ domains (if anything, wouldn’t they have personal claims?). But Cityfile caved. And then got in one last dig at Condé.

“We agreed and didn’t ask them for anything in return–it was our Christmas gift to Condé Nast since they are struggling in the recession,” the magnanimous Mr. Stern told the Daily Transom. “They need to save every penny if they want to save Portfolio.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.